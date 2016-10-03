Overview

Dr. Maria Childs, MD is a Dermatologist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Childs works at Childs Dermatology in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.