Dr. Maria Childs, MD
Dr. Maria Childs, MD is a Dermatologist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Childs Dermatology1605 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 312, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 696-4444
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have received thorough and up to date care in a very caring atmosphere.
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750420246
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
