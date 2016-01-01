Dr. Maria Charif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Charif, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Charif, MD is a dermatologist in Canton, OH. She currently practices at Phoenix Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Charif is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Phoenix Dermatology Ltd.4340 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 244-8886
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Maria Charif, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Female
- 1235106642
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
