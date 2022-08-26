Dr. Maria Cerdena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerdena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Cerdena, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation.
Kidz Doctor LLC11 Overlook Rd Ste 170, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 277-4480
Everest Chiropractic PC200 Sheffield St Ste 303, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Directions (908) 277-4480
Dr. Cerdena has been the pediatrician of our two sons for 14 years. She is conscientious, available at all times and hours, and very professional. We recommend her strongly.
Dr. Cerdena speaks German.
