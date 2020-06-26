Dr. Cenzon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Cenzon, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Cenzon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
City of Virginia Beach3143 Magic Hollow Blvd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 Directions (757) 385-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, she was late, sometimes by an hour or so, but she took me off medication that was making me stupid and put me on some with less side effects. I'm not having Bipolar II symptoms, and I can finally think clearly. I absolutely trust her judgement.
About Dr. Maria Cenzon, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Filipino
- 1104995778
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cenzon accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cenzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cenzon has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cenzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cenzon speaks Filipino.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cenzon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cenzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cenzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cenzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.