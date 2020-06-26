See All Psychiatrists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Maria Cenzon, MD

Psychiatry


Overview

Dr. Maria Cenzon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Cenzon works at Adult Outpatient Services in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  
    City of Virginia Beach
    3143 Magic Hollow Blvd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 385-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency




ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    
    About Dr. Maria Cenzon, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino
    NPI Number
    • 1104995778
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cenzon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cenzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cenzon works at Adult Outpatient Services in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Cenzon’s profile.

    Dr. Cenzon has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cenzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cenzon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cenzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cenzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cenzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

