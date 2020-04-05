Dr. Maria Castillejos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillejos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Castillejos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Castillejos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from University of Mexico and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Castillejos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Castillejos Eye Institute342 F St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 422-1471Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillejos?
excelente experiencia
About Dr. Maria Castillejos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1043395098
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Downstate U
- University of Mexico
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillejos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillejos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillejos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillejos works at
Dr. Castillejos has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillejos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillejos speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillejos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillejos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillejos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillejos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.