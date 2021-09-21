Overview

Dr. Maria Castellano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Castellano works at Sibley Heart Center Cardiology - Valdosta in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.