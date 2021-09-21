Dr. Maria Castellano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Castellano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Castellano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Castellano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sibley Heart Center Cardiology - Valdosta2418 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 588-4688
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castellano?
The Doctor is at her A game. Her know is vast. She does not rush the p thru the patient thru the appt. wants to know as much as possible re: the patients home life, work life, and symptoms. I would recommend Dr. Castellano to my family and friends.
About Dr. Maria Castellano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1306950100
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellano works at
Dr. Castellano has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castellano speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.