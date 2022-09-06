Dr. Maria Castano-Rendon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castano-Rendon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Castano-Rendon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Maria Castano-Rendon, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Frisco, TX.
Locations
Beyond Innovation Chiropractic12398 FM 423 Ste 300, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 377-8844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing treatment with Rendon between 2018 and 2022. My treatment included braces and Invisalign, and the staff at the office made both of these processes super easy. They always made sure I was comfortable and were very transparent with everything I needed to do. Dr. Castano was awesome as well and I highly recommend this office to anyone seeking an orthodontist.
About Dr. Maria Castano-Rendon, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
Dr. Castano-Rendon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castano-Rendon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castano-Rendon speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Castano-Rendon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castano-Rendon.
