Overview

Dr. Maria Carroll, MD is a Dermatologist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Carroll works at Northwestern Michigan Dermatology, PC in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.