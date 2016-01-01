Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Carroll, MD is a Dermatologist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Northwestern Michigan Dermatology PC550 Munson Ave Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (231) 935-8717
- Munson Medical Center
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1437268661
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.