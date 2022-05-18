Dr. Maria Carpintero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpintero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Carpintero, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Carpintero, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Carpintero works at
Locations
-
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Offered advice regarding my diagnosis and treatment. Answered all questions. Knowledgeable. For those with lifetime illnesses, it's important to have good relationship with doctor. She's a keeper.
About Dr. Maria Carpintero, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1134339443
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpintero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpintero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpintero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpintero works at
Dr. Carpintero has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpintero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpintero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpintero.
