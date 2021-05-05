See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Maria Cardenas, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maria Cardenas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with West Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Cardenas works at West Suburben Medical Center in Oak Park, IL with other offices in River Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Suburban Medical Center
    3 Erie Ct, Oak Park, IL 60302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 503-3395
  2. 2
    Chmg
    7411 Lake St Ste 1120 Bldg A, River Forest, IL 60305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 345-3076

Hospital Affiliations
  • West Suburban Medical Center

Thyroid Goiter
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Thyroid Goiter
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 05, 2021
    She spent over an hour with me and explained my conditions completely, even though it was not urgent. Very nice. I recommend. I also returned for a followup visit.
    — May 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria Cardenas, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OHSU Hospitals and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Waterbury Hosp Yale University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Cardenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardenas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

