Dr. Canizares has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Canizares, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Canizares, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Canizares works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Saint Louis Dermatology300 Medical Plz Ste 210, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 561-0026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canizares?
Dr. Canisters literally saved my life. I went to see her for the first time because of one mole I was worried about. During the visit I inquired about one more and although those were both nothing to worry about she suggested a full body check. During the check she found a bunch of spots that were worrisome. One of them turned out to be invasive melanoma. If I had left that day without the full body check, if I had decided not to trust her taking biopsies, I would be probably be dead soon and my babies would grow up without and not even remembering their mom.
About Dr. Maria Canizares, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1699815449
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- St Mary's Health Center
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canizares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canizares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canizares works at
Dr. Canizares has seen patients for Rash, Skin Tag Removal and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canizares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Canizares. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canizares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canizares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canizares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.