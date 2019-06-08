Dr. Maria Caga-Anan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caga-Anan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Caga-Anan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Caga-Anan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Caga-Anan works at
Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, Houston, TX, Houston, TX7105 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 737-1162
Affinity Medical Associates - Rock Creek14502 Spring Cypress Rd Ste 500, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 516-9590
Houston Methodist Primary Care Group (tomball)14211 FM 2920 Rd Ste 110, Tomball, TX 77377 Directions (281) 737-1910
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
I visit with Dr.Caga-Anan today. She was very friendly and attentative with her patient. She listen to what you had to say. She explain the medication she recommend and explain the pros and con when taking it. She was awesome.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1992002778
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- New York Methodist Hospital
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Caga-Anan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caga-Anan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caga-Anan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caga-Anan works at
Dr. Caga-Anan has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caga-Anan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Caga-Anan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caga-Anan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caga-Anan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caga-Anan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.