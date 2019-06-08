Overview

Dr. Maria Caga-Anan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Caga-Anan works at Methodist Primary Care Group in Spring, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.