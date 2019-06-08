See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Spring, TX
Dr. Maria Caga-Anan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Caga-Anan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Caga-Anan works at Methodist Primary Care Group in Spring, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, Houston, TX, Houston, TX
    7105 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77379
    Affinity Medical Associates - Rock Creek
    14502 Spring Cypress Rd Ste 500, Cypress, TX 77429
    Houston Methodist Primary Care Group (tomball)
    14211 FM 2920 Rd Ste 110, Tomball, TX 77377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Hypoglycemia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    Jun 08, 2019
    I visit with Dr.Caga-Anan today. She was very friendly and attentative with her patient. She listen to what you had to say. She explain the medication she recommend and explain the pros and con when taking it. She was awesome.
    Regina Phillips — Jun 08, 2019
    About Dr. Maria Caga-Anan, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    14 years of experience
    English
    1992002778
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Texas Medical Branch
    Residency
    New York Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    University of Kansas / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
