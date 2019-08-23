Dr. Maria Caceres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caceres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Caceres, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Caceres, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Palisades Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
All 4 Kid'z Pediatrics7224 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 869-4603
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love ?? Doctor Maria Caceres . Mis niños nunca han tenido otra Doctora mejor . Ella ha atendido mis tres niños por 7 años y creo continuar . Las enfermeras son muy amables y pacientes , tanto en la oficina como por teléfono y siempre le dan citas espontáneas o de emergencia . La doctora se toma el tiempo para escuchar y responder cada consulta y/o pregunta, es muy cariñosa con los niños . El ambiente muy limpio . Lo recomiendo más que el 100%.
About Dr. Maria Caceres, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine at Elmhurst
- Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
- Pediatrics
