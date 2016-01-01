Overview

Dr. Maria Busch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Busch works at Pioneer Square Clinic in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

