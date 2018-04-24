Overview

Dr. Maria Buhay-Maglunog, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Buhay-Maglunog works at Buhay & Maglunog Mds in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.