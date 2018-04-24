Dr. Buhay-Maglunog has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Buhay-Maglunog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Buhay-Maglunog, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Buhay-Maglunog works at
Locations
1
Alexander A Maglunog MD Inc.1250 S Sunset Ave Ste 201, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 962-3254
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Buhay is a true blessing. You might have to wait for her at the waiting room little longer then the usual but that is because she is taking a quality time with her patients. She takes her time explaining and making sure you you got all your questions answered.
About Dr. Maria Buhay-Maglunog, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buhay-Maglunog accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buhay-Maglunog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buhay-Maglunog has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buhay-Maglunog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhay-Maglunog. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhay-Maglunog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buhay-Maglunog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buhay-Maglunog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.