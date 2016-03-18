Dr. Maria Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Bruno, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Bruno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.
Locations
Maria D. Bruno M.d. LLC3723 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 675-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly And a nice staff
About Dr. Maria Bruno, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124068184
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
