Overview

Dr. Maria Browne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Browne works at Browne Medical Center in Brighton, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.