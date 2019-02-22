See All Podiatrists in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Maria Branca, DPM

Podiatry
3 (48)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maria Branca, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M..

Dr. Branca works at Maria A. Branca, DPM, PC in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maria A. Branca, DPM, PC
    909 Midland Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 969-0231
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerihealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria Branca, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588652309
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYCPM - Podiatric SUrgery
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University - BA
