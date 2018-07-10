Dr. Maria Boustani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boustani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Boustani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Boustani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND BAPTIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Boustani works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology and Pulmonary Clinic Pllc421 Carriage Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 256-0242
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boustani has provided my care for COPD and Alpha 1 conditions for about 7 years now. I have found her to be excellent in every way. She never fails to show concern and compassion . Although an excellent physician, I have wittnessed a large increase in patient load. This does concern me as the waiting and time spent with her has been altered. Her nurses are EXCEPTIONAL!
About Dr. Maria Boustani, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1518917632
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND BAPTIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boustani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boustani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boustani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boustani works at
Dr. Boustani has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boustani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boustani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boustani.
