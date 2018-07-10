Overview

Dr. Maria Boustani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND BAPTIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Boustani works at Rheumatology & Pulmonary Clinic in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.