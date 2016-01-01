Overview

Dr. Maria Bonuel-Silverio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bonuel-Silverio works at Maria Therea Banuel Silverio Pe in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.