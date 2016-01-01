Dr. Maria Bonuel-Silverio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonuel-Silverio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Bonuel-Silverio, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Bonuel-Silverio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Maria T Bonuel-silverio MD PA145 Uptown Ave, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 541-9191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Bonuel-Silverio, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonuel-Silverio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonuel-Silverio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonuel-Silverio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonuel-Silverio works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonuel-Silverio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonuel-Silverio.
