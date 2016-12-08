Overview

Dr. Maria Bidros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Bidros works at MARAIST FOOT AND ANKLE CENTER, LAFAYETTE LA. in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.