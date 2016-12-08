See All Ophthalmologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Maria Bidros, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maria Bidros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Bidros works at MARAIST FOOT AND ANKLE CENTER, LAFAYETTE LA. in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acadiana Heart Clinic Apmc
    155 Hospital Dr Ste 203, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 534-8000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Maria Bidros
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 284, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 667-8254

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Dystrophy
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Astigmatism
Blepharitis

Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2016
    Dr. Bidros performed cataract surgery on my husband and I and let me tell you, I have better vision now than I did in my 30s! Dr. Bidros is truly a one of a kind doctor. Professional and dedicated patient care with a team that makes you feel like family. I highly recommend Dr. Bidros and her staff!
    Grandmaw Jo in Lafayette, LA — Dec 08, 2016
    About Dr. Maria Bidros, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720202294
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Internship
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
