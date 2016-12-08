Dr. Maria Bidros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bidros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Bidros, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Bidros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Bidros works at
Locations
-
1
Acadiana Heart Clinic Apmc155 Hospital Dr Ste 203, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 534-8000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Maria Bidros902 Frostwood Dr Ste 284, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 667-8254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bidros?
Dr. Bidros performed cataract surgery on my husband and I and let me tell you, I have better vision now than I did in my 30s! Dr. Bidros is truly a one of a kind doctor. Professional and dedicated patient care with a team that makes you feel like family. I highly recommend Dr. Bidros and her staff!
About Dr. Maria Bidros, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1720202294
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Metro Health Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Purdue University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bidros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bidros accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bidros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bidros works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bidros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bidros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bidros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bidros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.