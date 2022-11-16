See All Psychiatrists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Maria Benetos, DO

Psychiatry
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maria Benetos, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Zucker Hillside Hospital

Dr. Benetos works at Mindful Lifestyle in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Lifestyle
    2 Brooksite Dr Ste 130, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 861-2052
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Combination Drug Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Combination Drug Dependence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Nov 16, 2022
Dr. Benetos is extremely caring and compassionate; most importantly she listens! I feel so comfortable in her care. If only I met her sooner, I would have felt my happiness earlier. Thank you Dr. B!
— Nov 16, 2022
About Dr. Maria Benetos, DO

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1831303718
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Zucker Hillside Hospital
Fellowship
Internship
  • North Shore University Hospital
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maria Benetos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benetos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Benetos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Benetos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Benetos works at Mindful Lifestyle in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Benetos’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Benetos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benetos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benetos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benetos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

