Dr. Maria Benedetto-Anzai, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Benedetto-Anzai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SACRED HEART.
Locations
New York Office800 2nd Ave Rm 815, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-8682
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Benedetto’s since 2017 and what a privilege it is to be under her superb care. She has delivered our three children born in 2018 (at NYU), 2020 (at Lenox Hill) and in 2022 (at Lenox Hill). I had natural vaginal deliveries with no epidural for each birth. Dr Benedetto is a living legend. She is a world renowned doctor and is highly respected by patients all over the world. She is held in very high regard in her medical field. Dr Benedetto is the doctor that doctors choose to have deliver their babies. I first met Dr Benedetto in 2017, when she was recommended to me by a friend. My husband and I had researched all about her and her work prior to my first appointment (my family is involved in the medical field). We were really impressed with her very low c-section rate - a rarity these days! My husband and I were immediately put at ease by Dr Benedetto’s first class bedside manner. She is confident in her views and explains things very clearly and always makes time to sit down in her office and have a conversation about the medical issues being addressed. Dr Benedetto is very personable and always calls to discuss results on the phone and has an excellent report with her patients. In early 2017 I had two miscarriages and I was so distraught. Dr Benedetto was very compassionate and kind to me and let me exit the office through a back door as I didn’t want anyone to see me crying. She was very understanding and helped me through the miscarriages both medically and also emotionally, with her caring bedside manner. When I fell pregnant again in late 2017, Dr Benedetto suggested I use progesterone and luckily this resulted in a successful pregnancy and the birth of our first child in 2018. It took a long time for us to conceive our second child and Dr Benedetto was very helpful in recommending IVF contacts and making suggestions on what steps we should be taking. Luckily we conceived naturally and Dr Benedetto delivered our second child in 2020. We then moved countries and I was shocked to find that the medical care I had at hand was absolutely dire in comparison to what I had experienced with Dr Benedetto. I had a terrible stomach bug and also suffered a very bad sinus infection. My local doctor was so unhelpful that I called Dr Benedetto and she helped me from New York. She is so incredibly dedicated to her patients, goes above and beyond for them and has a genuine concern for their well being. I ended up coming to New York to deliver our third baby with Dr Benedetto, because she is the only person on the planet who I can fully trust to deliver a baby safely and who has concern for my wellbeing. The entire medical office is so well run and is first class. The practice manager Brandie Hurrell is excellent at helping to explain insurance and liasing with the hospital. The receptionists are always polite and helpful on the phone or on email. The 24 hour emergency line is also first class and very quick to respond and help. The nurses are the best of the best and it’s obvious that Dr Benedetto makes a real point in hiring top people. The nurses and doctors at the hospital and private practice staff are all proud to work with Dr Benedetto and have enormous respect for her. If you’re looking for a doctor who you can trust your life and your baby’s life with, a doctor who is professional and has compassion and a first class skill set and years of invaluable experience, Dr Benedetto is unsurpassable. Every friend I have recommended to see Dr Benedetto have all had great experiences. Dr Benedetto is the best of the best and her patients are very lucky to be under her care. I am thankful and indebted to Dr Benedetto for the rest of my life, as she helped to give me the greatest gifts in the world by safely delivering our children and creating our family.
About Dr. Maria Benedetto-Anzai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SACRED HEART
