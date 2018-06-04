Dr. Maria Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Bell, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Faulkton Area Medical Center, Huron Regional Medical Center, Sanford Broadway Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center, Sanford Medical Center Bismarck and Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Sanford Gynecologic Oncology Clinic1309 W 17th St Ste 102, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 Directions (605) 328-8888
Sanford Health Psychology801 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102 Directions (701) 234-2000Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sanford Health414 N 7th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 323-5870
Hospital Affiliations
- Faulkton Area Medical Center
- Huron Regional Medical Center
- Sanford Broadway Medical Center
- Sanford Luverne Medical Center
- Sanford Medical Center Bismarck
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maria Bell performed surgery on me when I was 26 years old. The year was 2011. At the age of 15, I had undergone a partial hysterectomy and was advised that my chances of getting pregnant were almost nonexistent by other doctors. Dr. Bell had done my second surgery and successfully removed several pelvic masses and due to her excellent skills I was able to have a perfect and healthy baby girl. She just turned 2 yesterday. This baby was the only thing I ever wanted in life. Thank you Dr. Bell
About Dr. Maria Bell, MD
- Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.