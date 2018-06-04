Overview

Dr. Maria Bell, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Faulkton Area Medical Center, Huron Regional Medical Center, Sanford Broadway Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center, Sanford Medical Center Bismarck and Sanford Usd Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at Sanford Gynecologic Oncology Clinic in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Fargo, ND and Bismarck, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.