Overview

Dr. Maria Batool, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Batool works at Allina Medical Clinic Coon Rapids in Coon Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.