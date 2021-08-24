See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Coon Rapids, MN
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Maria Batool, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Batool works at Allina Medical Clinic Coon Rapids in Coon Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Allina Medical Clinic Coon Rapids
    9055 Springbrook Dr Nw, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 780-9155
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Aug 24, 2021
    Great doctor and very good at getting my numbers down. Enjoy my visits.
    Phillip Prince — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Maria Batool, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    7 years of experience
    English
    1235453044
    UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Maria Batool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Batool has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Batool works at Allina Medical Clinic Coon Rapids in Coon Rapids, MN. View the full address on Dr. Batool’s profile.

    Dr. Batool has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Batool. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batool.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

