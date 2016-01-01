See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Maria Basile, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maria Basile, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Basile works at North Country Surgical PC in Port Jefferson, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Country Surgical PC
    41 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 331-4672

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295736239
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Dr. Basile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basile works at North Country Surgical PC in Port Jefferson, NY. View the full address on Dr. Basile’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Basile. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

