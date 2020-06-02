Dr. Maria Bartlett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Bartlett, MD
Dr. Maria Bartlett, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Heart of Georgia Cardiology2064 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204 Directions (478) 743-1478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Vista Health Plan
- Interventional Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- U Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Medical College of Georgia
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bartlett speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartlett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartlett.
