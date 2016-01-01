See All Pediatricians in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Maria Barrueco, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maria Barrueco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Barrueco works at Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center
    1401 S FEDERAL HWY, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 (954) 728-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Acute Pharyngitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Acute Pharyngitis

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Maria Barrueco, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679538854
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Barrueco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrueco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrueco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrueco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrueco works at Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Barrueco’s profile.

    Dr. Barrueco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrueco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrueco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrueco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

