Dr. Maria Barrueco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrueco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Barrueco, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Barrueco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Barrueco works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center1401 S FEDERAL HWY, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 728-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrueco?
About Dr. Maria Barrueco, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1679538854
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrueco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrueco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrueco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrueco works at
Dr. Barrueco speaks Spanish.
Dr. Barrueco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrueco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrueco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrueco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.