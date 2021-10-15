Dr. Maria Barcena Blanch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barcena Blanch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Barcena Blanch, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Barcena Blanch, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7800 SW 87th Ave Ste C-340, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-0109
-
2
Endocrine Medical Services PA3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 406, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 595-0109
-
3
Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida475 Biltmore Way Ste 209, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-9177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barcena Blanch?
I arrived to Dr. Maria Barcena desperately searching for help and she has helped me beyond measure! Last year I went to see different doctor at a different practice. Allergy testing was performed and read by the staff (not the doctor). I was told I was allergic to practically everything (i.e. gluten, soy, eggs, peanuts, beef, fruits, shellfish, fish, all nuts, garlic, onions,...) I was beside myself because this is life changing news! I spent an entire year changing my diet, gaining weight, thinking that something was wrong with me, developing bad food relationship and not wanting to eat out because my "allergies" are difficult to avoid. And, guess what I learned yesterday? It was ALL FALSE! Dr. Barcena asked me what was it that I FELT were allergy triggers for me? She did not want to see the past results until she asked me this question. She tested me and read my results. I DO NOT have Food Allergies!!! Not a single one. I have a new chance at life now and I owe it to Dr. Barcena!
About Dr. Maria Barcena Blanch, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1619264207
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barcena Blanch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barcena Blanch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barcena Blanch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barcena Blanch speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barcena Blanch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barcena Blanch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barcena Blanch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barcena Blanch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.