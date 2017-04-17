Overview

Dr. Maria Ballesteros, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Ballesteros works at Santa Rosa Family Practice Residency Program in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.