Dr. Maria Bacalao, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Bacalao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Locations
Parkland Health & Hospital System - Psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 590-4656
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 590-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Bacalao, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1295114254
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
