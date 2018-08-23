See All Pediatricians in Leland, NC
Dr. Maria Austria, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Maria Austria, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Leland, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Austria works at Leland Pediatrics in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Leland Pediatrics PC
    509 Olde Waterford Way Ste 203, Leland, NC 28451 (910) 507-1773

Acute Bronchitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    4.5
    Aug 23, 2018
    she's just an excellent pediatric physician and make the best referrals if they are needed. She has been my son's doctor since birth.
    Cookie in NC — Aug 23, 2018
    • Pediatrics
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1063538585
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    • Pediatrics
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

