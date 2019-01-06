See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Maria Asnis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Asnis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center

Dr. Asnis works at Diabetes & Endocrine Center in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Stamford Health Medical Group
    292 Long Ridge Rd Ste 206, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-7213

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Osteoporosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 06, 2019
    I have seen Dr Asnis twice and on both occasions have found her to be very professional, very knowledgeable and a good listener. She takes the time to listen to her patients and I never felt rushed. Just a very caring doctor.
    — Jan 06, 2019
    About Dr. Maria Asnis, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437475688
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Asnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asnis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asnis works at Diabetes & Endocrine Center in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Asnis’s profile.

    Dr. Asnis has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Asnis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asnis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

