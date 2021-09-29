Overview

Dr. Maria Asiain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Cuidad Juarez School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Asiain works at Maria Asiain, MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.