Overview

Dr. Maria Asesor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Asesor works at MDVIP - Alexandria, Virginia in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.