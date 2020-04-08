Overview

Dr. Maria Arango, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Arango works at South Texas Health System Clinics in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.