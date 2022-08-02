Overview

Dr. Maria Antonelli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brecksville, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.



Dr. Antonelli works at Brecksville Health And Surgery Center in Brecksville, OH with other offices in Brunswick, OH, Cleveland, OH and Cleveland Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.