Dr. Maria Anne Raslear-Hendrickson, MD

Pediatrics
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Maria Anne Raslear-Hendrickson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Dorado Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in El Dorado Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1264 Hawks Flight Ct Ste 100, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Streptococcal Infections Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Apr 10, 2019
Dr. Raslear is hands-down the best pediatrician around. She takes the time to listen to questions and concerns and explains things thoroughly. Dr. Raslear is also very kind, compassionate and caring. Her staff and medical assistant are also the best!
Katherine in Diamond Springs, CA — Apr 10, 2019
Pediatrics
  • Pediatrics
30 years of experience
  • 30 years of experience
English
  • English
Female
  • Female
1194881763
  • 1194881763
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital And Ai Dupont Children'S Hospital
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Dr. Maria Anne Raslear-Hendrickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in El Dorado Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

