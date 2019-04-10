Dr. Maria Anne Raslear-Hendrickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Anne Raslear-Hendrickson, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Anne Raslear-Hendrickson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Dorado Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1264 Hawks Flight Ct Ste 100, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson?
Dr. Raslear is hands-down the best pediatrician around. She takes the time to listen to questions and concerns and explains things thoroughly. Dr. Raslear is also very kind, compassionate and caring. Her staff and medical assistant are also the best!
About Dr. Maria Anne Raslear-Hendrickson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1194881763
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital And Ai Dupont Children'S Hospital
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Raslear-Hendrickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
