Overview

Dr. Maria Amelia Rodrigues, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro|University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Rodrigues works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

