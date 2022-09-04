Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Alvarez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
Neurology Associates255 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 211, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 656-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alvarez is wonderful!
About Dr. Maria Alvarez, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1396710539
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
