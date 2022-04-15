Overview

Dr. Maria Chona Aloba, MD is a Hematology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of the Philippines and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Aloba works at Texas Oncology in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.