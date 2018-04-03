Dr. Maria Albasha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albasha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Albasha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Albasha, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Fungal Nail Infection and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1639 N Alpine Rd Ste 380, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 229-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
5 STARS! Dr. Al-Basha and Edgebrook Dermatology have been AMAZING. I had struggled with keeping my skin clear for many years prior to coming to Rockford and Dr. Al-Basha has given me advice and recommendations to help clear my skin and drastically help my self-confidence. I have tried her laser recommendations at her laser center as well & have been very pleased with what that has done to my skin as well. Overall I'm so happy I found Dr. Al-Basha and would recommend her to everyone! So so happy!
About Dr. Maria Albasha, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922199967
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albasha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albasha accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albasha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albasha has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Fungal Nail Infection and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albasha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Albasha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albasha.
