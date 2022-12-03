See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Maria Abril, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maria Abril, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Abril works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Extremely satisfied with information given and explaining the information for my condition
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Abril, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558789131
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Abril, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abril is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abril accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Abril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abril works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Abril’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Abril. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abril.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abril, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abril appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

