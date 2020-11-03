Overview

Dr. Mari Su, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Su works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.