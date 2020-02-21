Dr. Shiraishi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mari Shiraishi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mari Shiraishi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Shiraishi works at
Locations
-
1
Mari A. Shiraishi M.d. Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 414, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 586-7481
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shiraishi?
Dr Shiraishi listens to her patients, is thorough in her examination, and is a genuine and compassionate physician.
About Dr. Mari Shiraishi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1497971477
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiraishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiraishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiraishi works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiraishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiraishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiraishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiraishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.