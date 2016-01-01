See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Mari Kitahata, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Mari Kitahata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Kitahata works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline
    325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Acute Pharyngitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Acute Pharyngitis

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Mari Kitahata, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386833846
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Residency
  • University Of California San Francisco
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mari Kitahata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitahata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kitahata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kitahata works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kitahata’s profile.

Dr. Kitahata has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitahata.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitahata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitahata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

