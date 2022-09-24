Dr. Mari Keithahn is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keithahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mari Keithahn
Overview
Dr. Mari Keithahn is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Keithahn works at
Locations
Missouri Retina Consultants PC105 N Keene St Ste 102, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 777-8738Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a retinal tear and hemorrhage last year and this was a followup. There is a system to getting you in, vision tested eyes dilated pictures taken, area to wait and called to exam room, procedures dome and you are out with information and appointment. Very pleasant area, very pleasant staff
About Dr. Mari Keithahn
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902880313
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keithahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keithahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keithahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keithahn has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keithahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Keithahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keithahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keithahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keithahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.