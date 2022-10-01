See All Dermatologists in Fort Washington, PA
Dr. Mari Batta, DO

Dr. Mari Batta, DO

Dermatology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mari Batta, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Batta works at Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington in Fort Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington
    501 Office Center Dr Ste 195, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (223) 377-2005
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 01, 2022
    A well organized office provides a pleasant patient experience.
    — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Mari Batta, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1184891871
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alta Dermatology / Lecomt|Mercy Suburban Hospital
    Internship
    • Mercy Suburban Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mari Batta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Batta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Batta works at Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington in Fort Washington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Batta’s profile.

    Dr. Batta has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Batta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

