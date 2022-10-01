Dr. Mari Batta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mari Batta, DO
Overview
Dr. Mari Batta, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.
Locations
Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington501 Office Center Dr Ste 195, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (223) 377-2005Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mari Batta, DO
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184891871
Education & Certifications
- Alta Dermatology / Lecomt|Mercy Suburban Hospital
- Mercy Suburban Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
