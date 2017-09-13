Dr. Asper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mari Asper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mari Asper, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Locations
Kenneth J Miller MD LLC9263 Medical Plaza Dr Ste A, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 377-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Asper is very knowledgeable and great with my son. She is kind and has my sons best interest in mind. If you live in the area or even out of the area and looking for a great child psychologist then she is the one you need to go to.
About Dr. Mari Asper, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
