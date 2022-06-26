Dr. Marguerite Thomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marguerite Thomer, MD
Dr. Marguerite Thomer, MD is an Urology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Suncoast Medical Clinic Urology620 10th St N Ste 3D, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 380-6291
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Thomer is one of the best Urologists I have encountered. Her background and education contributes to her outstanding credentials. She is caring, empathetic, and extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Marguerite Thomer, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932375821
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Thomer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomer has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomer.
